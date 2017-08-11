Lottery ticket (Photo: Thinkstock)

What would you do with more than $750 million?

Well if you're lucky enough to win each of the rolling jackpots for the Mega Millions, Powerball and The Pick, you will have to actually answer that question.

The combined jackpot of $754.6 million is sure to send many to the register this weekend for a shot at winning the big payout.

Tonight's Mega Millions winning ticket could be worth $393 million. If you win, you could take a one-time cash payment of $246.5 million or take the jackpot over a 30-year annuity.

Saturday's drawing will see a Powerball jackpot worth $356 million and The Pick jackpot at $5.6 million. According to a release, this is the highest jackpot for The Pick in 2017.

This is the first time both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have been over $300 million together at the same time.

