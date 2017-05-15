These people sat down to talk about their experiences with infidelity

Valley residents sat down with 12 News to share their experiences with infidelity. (Photo: 12 News)

It’s a subject that strikes a nerve with most people you talk to – cheating.

For many people, in relationships, it’s something that is completely unacceptable. For those who are married, it’s something they promise they’ll never do.

The reality is, often times, the deception of an affair can tear couples apart.

12 News is giving people in the community a voice in this edition of "Two Chairs."

We talked to folks in Old Town Scottsdale, willing to reveal their personal stories about whether they’ve strayed or stayed faithful and why.

We set up two chairs and an ‘interviews’ sign, then we gave anyone passing by the opportunity to sit down and share their personal stories about relationship drama they’ve experienced. The focal point – cheating.

Nearly half of people admit to being unfaithful at some point in their lives, according to a MSNBC.com survey.

“Heartache, difficulty,” said Alex Trevino, currently single.

“This is our second marriage,” Suzanne Miller, happily married.

“I’d prefer to cheat than to be cheated,” said James Wright, currently single.

22% of adults in monogamous relationships have cheated on their current partner, according to the MSNBC.com survey, which also shows the rate is even higher among married men.

“That one night stand is to do stuff that your girlfriend might not do,” said Wright.

DO YOU KNOW SOMEONE WHO HAS BEEN CHEATED ON?

“Oh, yeah, yeah,” said Miller. “Usually it just doesn’t end well, you know, divorce, or just… it just never ends well… never ends well.”

“Actually my friend, her husband left her for a 19-year-old,” said Trevino.

“I could tell you stories, curl your hair, but we won’t,” said Laura Currier, happily married. “I hear these stories so many times, and you’re like – are you kidding me?”

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN CHEATED ON?

“Yeah, broke my heart,” said Wright. “Kicked her out of the hotel room and flew home… with the return tickets."

“Cut all ties,” he said. “No second chances, you win some, you lose some.”

“Well when I was dating, yes… yes,” said Currier. “Oh those losers. That’s why I dated them… got rid of ‘em.”

“I got cheated on... lied to,” said Trevino. “I did catch her in the act.”

HAVE YOU EVER CHEATED ON SOMEONE?

“I have,” said Miller. “Not my husband… not my current husband, but um, yeah.”

“When I was young and silly,” she said. “I’m old and more wise.”

“I’ve been on both sides of the pond as they say,” said Wright.

“Cheat on someone or lied a little?” said Currier. “Maybe… yes, yes, but that all ends when you fall in love and you realize it’s the right person for you.”

WHY DO PEOPLE CHEAT?

“I don’t know,” said Miller. “Opportunity, I mean obviously, there’s something broken in their relationship.”

WHAT MAKES A RELATIONSHIP WORK?

“I don’t date or cheat… that’s not even part of who I am anymore,” said Miller. “It’s a lot of give and take.”

“Communication and honesty,” said Trevino.

“First of all I think it’s different for everybody… it’s important to start with things in common and keep those things going,” said Currier.

“My friend says – ‘there’s no middle ground with you guys… your passion or you’re pissed off’ so for us, that works.”

“It’s funny, because I’m an old lady in old town, you know, so my view will be totally different than the next person who walks by who’s 25,” she said.

“I think desire, you know, when you look in someone’s eyes,” said Wright. “That desire between two people and you just feel that click.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR OTHERS?

“Commitment,” said Currier. “Don’t give in for things that are not right.”

“It’s okay to have fun and then when you decide this is the one, then you have to kind of redefine what you want,” she said. “Hopefully you’re with the right person and things can work out.”

“Go with your gut instinct,” said Trevino. “That’s what I learned.”



