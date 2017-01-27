These 5 things could get more expensive with a border tax

Avocados. (Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

The recently proposed 20-percent tax hike on Mexican imports -- being called an option for funding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall -- could create a new burden on your wallet.

Here are five things you may not have known are imported from Mexico:

1. Cars

Did you know that manufacturers like Ford and Volkswagen assemble millions of cars and import them back to the U.S. every year?

2. Fresh fruits and vegetables

About 71 percent of tomatoes and about 93 percent of avocados came from Mexico last year.

3. Beer

Tecate, Corona, Dos Equis are just a few that are popular in the U.S.

4. Chocolate

A Nestle factory in Toluca, Mexico is the second-largest in the world.

5. Lifesaving devices

Honeywell has 13 manufacturing plants in Mexico and import items like smoke detectors and security systems.

