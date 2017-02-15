Dr. Suraj Muley talks about the science behind falling in love. Courtesy: Ryan Cody / 12news

PHOENIX - Valentine's Day can separate us into two very different categories: Those who are in love, and those who are alone and frustrated by the Hallmark holiday.

It's a day some people are even coining "Singles Awareness Day," but regardless of which side you fall on, we all have the ability to fall in love.

"As a neurologist and neurological scientist, I've always been intrigued in terms of how the mind works and the neuroscience of love," said Dr. Suraj Muley at the Barrow Neurological Institute. Some of his colleagues even call him the "doctor of love."

Muley is a firm believer in love at first sight and even suggests there is research to prove it.

"It' takes just a sixteenth of a second to fall in love," he said. "So the first time you look at a woman or a man, you can fall in love or you don't."

Muley knows many people can and will argue against that theory, but he is standing strong with his evidence, saying that love triggers the same brain batteries as addiction to drugs or alcohol.

"I think that's why you feel so bad and sick when you break up," Muley said.

Unfortunately this is not going to make those singles throwing a pity party on Valentine's Day feel any better right now. The research, however, does show you need to be ready when the opportunity presents itself.

This reporter's suggestion: Keep your head up, and don't let the holiday ruin your love life.

