The Ranchera from Abuelo's

INGREDIENTS

Salsa Ranchera

Cream Sauce

Espinaca

Guacamole

Corn Tortillas

Mixed Shredded Cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Onions

DIRECTIONS

1. Place 1½ oz. of Espinaca in a tortilla and roll. Center enchilada on platter. Top with 2 oz. of Ranchera sauce and garnish with ¼ oz. mixed cheese.

2. Place 1½ oz. of guacamole in a tortilla and roll. Top with 2 oz. of cream sauce and ¼ oz. mixed cheese

3. Grill chicken breast until done.

4. Place 2 oz. of grilled onions on plate.

5. Remove chicken breast from grill. Slice into ¼"strips on a bias.

6. Place chicken on top of grilled onions

