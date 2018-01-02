The five kookiest bills Arizona lawmakers could pass this session

A confident hairdresser. (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Thinkstock)

It's a New Year's tradition: We highlight some of the kooky bills Arizona's Legislature has come to be known for.

These five have been introduced for the legislative session that starts Monday:

At the top of our list: Billboards promoting medical marijuana could go up in smoke.

Medical marijuana is legal in Arizona, but promoting it on billboards would be illegal. This bill would make it a crime to use outdoor advertising to promote any drugs that are illegal under federal law, which includes marijuana.

Here's an Arizona favorite: Keep your hands off our guns.

We're looking at you, Washington. Did you know that under Arizona law, all able-bodied residents between 18 and 45 years old are members of the state militia? This bill would get rid of that age limit and ensure that if we ever had to defend the state, Congress couldn't ban any of the weapons we chose.

Next time you protest, you'd have to show your face in public.

This bill would ban disguises at public events. It's aimed at protests like the one outside Preesident Donald Trump's rally last summer in Phoenix. A violation would be a felony, but lawyers agree a law like this would be illegal.

So it's come to this: We're siccing the cops on "service dogs."

One state legislator believes some people are scamming the system with so-called comfort animals. He'd scold them with a $250 fine. Problem is, this dog of a bill won't hunt. There's already a law on the books covering service animals.

For some reason, the U.S. Constitution doesn't protect your freedom to blow-dry hair for money. But Arizona would.

Anyone who blow dries or styles or shampoos hair at a place like a blow-dry bar wouldn't need a state license to do it.

Now that really is getting government out of our hair.

There will be hundreds more bills where those came from, and many of them are good ideas.

The legislative session starts next Monday with Gov. Doug Ducey's State of the State speech.

