The dirty truth about kids - backpack germs

(Photo: HECTOR GUERRERO, 2012 AFP)

CLEVELAND - A bookbag is the type of item that lasts for years, and many students carry them every day. According to the American Occupational Therapy Association, more than 79 million students carry backpacks in the United States.

Every day, several times a day, those backpacks get tossed on the floor, or filled with dirty items. So how many parents or students actually clean them?

We sent a backpack to Cetec Labs in Cleveland to see what bacteria was lurking - and every parent should see what we found.

We'll reveal those results Wednesday at 6am

© 2017 WKYC-TV