Teens facing charges for terrorizing 9-year-old, pretending to be anime character

PASCO COUNTY, Florida - An 18-year-old Florida teen is facing misdemeanor charges after the Pasco County sheriff says he and his friend terrorized a little girl.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said video shows Drew Bretnall and another teenager chasing the 9-year-old child as she walked home from school.

He said Bretnall recorded the incident on his phone. Bretnall told deputies he and his friend were recreating a Japanese anime character as the one teen charged after her.

"They scared this little girl to death. She thought there was clear and imminent danger to herself. They scared her to death," said the sheriff in a press conference Thursday.

