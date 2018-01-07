Tech tools to make your resolutions stick in 2018

Man wearing a fitbit to track exercise. (Photo: NBC)

NBC - 80 percent of New Year's resolutions fail by the second week in February. Luckily, technology can help you stick to your 2018 goals by holding you accountable and keeping you motivated.

Fitness trackers like Fitbit have a community component so others can see if you're slacking. Now, Apple Watch users can also enable fitness notifications. Seeing a friend's progress might encourage you to reach higher.

Experts say wearables make it easy to track activity, providing a visual for progress and reminders to stay motivated.

"It's just about consistency and the awareness of the product on your wrist. Waking up every day and thinking about how you can improve, even if it's going from seven to eight-thousand steps, or exercising for 20 minutes instead of 10," said Fitbit Director of Marketing Michael Polin.

For those who really want to zap bad habits, the Pavlok does just that. This wearable channels Pavlov by addressing bad behaviors with an electric shock - using classical conditional to help you focus on strength and conditioning.

You can raise the stakes even higher by betting money on yourself. Apps like Beeminder and stickK make sure you keep to your commitment, or pay up. The apps link to your credit or debit card to collect your selected amount of money if you don't complete your goals. Some apps donate the money to charity or allow you to send it to a friend or foe.

