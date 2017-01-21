Suspect in shooting death of Mesa High School teacher arrested in California

Caleb Bartels booking shot

DOYLE, Cal. - Caleb Bartels was arrested around 9 a.m. on Saturday by California Highway Patrol.

Bartels’ car was first seen by an off-duty officer along the highway near Doyle, CA.

The off-duty officer recognized the description of the vehicle and notified CHP dispatch, police said.

An on-duty CHP officer located the car and conducted a high-risk stop.

The suspect was taken into custody without resistance.

The Tempe Police Department was notified and investigators are preparing to go to California to continue the investigation on Ryne Zahner's homicide.

