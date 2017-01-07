Suspect charged in airport shooting; could face death penalty

Federal prosecutors late Saturday filed charges against a man accused of going on a shooting rampage at a Florida airport that killed five people. The charges could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.

The Miami U.S. attorney's office accused Esteban Santiago of an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death. He was also charged with two firearms offenses.

Earlier Saturday, the FBI said Santiago flew to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport specifically to carry out the attack, but his motive remains unclear.

Federal authorities, who concluded their interview with Santiago, early Saturday, said they have not ruled out terrorism in the attack at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday but believe he acted alone.

"Indications are that he came here to carry out this horrific act," said George Piro, special agent in charge of the Miami office. "We have not identified any triggers that would've caused this attack." He also said it was unclear why the shooter would have picked the Florida airport for the rampage.

What happened?

The melee erupted around 1 p.m. ET, when a man opened fire in a baggage claim area in Terminal 2. Witnesses described him as slender, 5-foot-7 and wearing a blue T-shirt. He did not say a word as he emptied several magazines of bullets, the witnesses said. He then dropped to the floor, spread-eagled, and awaited arrest.

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca said the gun came from the killer's checked bag. After retrieving the bag, he went to the bathroom, loaded the firearm and started shooting, LaMarca tweeted.

George Piro, FBI special agent in charge of the agency's Miami division, said authorities have interviewed 175 witnesses and collected photos, video and other physical evidence.

This is a fluid situation.

5 dead. 8 initially injured. 37 others injured after incident. All injured taken to BHMC & Memorial Regional. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 7, 2017

Who is the suspect?

Esteban Santiago, 26, a former military veteran, has been identified as the suspect by law enforcement authorities. They say he appears to have acted alone.

Santiago was taken into custody without incident by a Broward County sheriff's deputy. He was booked at a Broward County jail on a murder charge.

"Indications are that he came here to carry out this horrific attack. We have not identified any triggers that would've caused this attack," Piro said. "We are continuing to look at the terrorism angle as a potential motivation."

Born in New Jersey, Santiago served in both the Puerto Rico National Guard and the Alaska Army National Guard, according to Lt. Col. Candis A. Olmstead, director of public affairs for the Alaska National Guard.

Santiago arrived in Fort Lauderdale early Friday aboard a Delta flight that originated Thursday.

In November, Santiago appeared unannounced in the FBI offices in Anchorage, complaining that the Islamic State had gained control of his mind and was urging him to fight on its behalf.

The FBI conducted a background check, learning of his military record, which included service in Iraq, but found no connection to terror groups. Determining that the man apparently needed psychiatric care, the FBI alerted local law enforcement and turned him over to their custody for a medical referral. It is not clear whether Santiago received treatment following that incident.

Who are the victims?

Authorities have identified the five dead and are notifying next of kin.

The names of these slain victims have been made public so far:

► Olga Woltering of Georgia. She was a member of the Atlanta-area Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Cobb County, according to an Associated Pres report. Woltering and her husband flew to Fort Lauderdale for a cruise, church sources said.

► Terry Andres, of Virginia. He was a volunteer support technician with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department from April 2004 through 2010, said Art Kohn, spokesman for the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

► Michael Oehme, 57, of Iowa, has been identified as one of the slain victims by his sister. Elizabeth Oehme-Miller also told the AP by phone Saturday that her brother's wife, 52-year-old Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover. They flew to Fort Lauderdale to go on a cruise, she said.

Others' names will be released later. The number of injured was revised Saturday from eight to six. Three of the victims are in good condition and the others are in intensive care.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday morning that some of the survivors are “fighting for their lives."

Scott said he visited some of the victims in the hospital Friday evening. He talked to a couple who flew to Fort Lauderdale to go on a cruise. The wife was shot, and now they'll be going home instead. Another woman's husband was shot and was bleeding "profusely" form the arm, Scott said.

The shooting, Scott said, was a "hateful act."

“It was an absolutely horrific day,” he added. “The person responsible for this act will be brought to justice to the furthest extent of the law.”

How did a gun get through a checked bag?

Transportation Security Administration rules allow travelers to pack unloaded firearms in checked luggage, so long as passengers declare their weapons to the airline while checking in, and they are packed in a locked, hard-sided container.

Piro said Santiago followed TSA procedures by checking the weapon. The strict protocols involve showing the weapon and its carrying case to an airline ticket agent, who then checks that the gun is unloaded. Ammunition may also be carried in checked baggage but must be stored separately from the gun, said David Williams, assistant professor of aerospace and occupational safety at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.

If the high-tech baggage screening behind the scenes detects a gun that hasn't been declared, "that gun will be set aside. It will not get on the airplane. And, a law enforcement officer will find and arrest you," Williams said.