S.I. Newhouse Jr., Conde Nast chairman emeritus dies

S.I. Newhouse Jr., chairman emeritus of Conde Nast which for decades has published some of the most iconic magazines in American journalism, died Sunday at the age of 89.

S.I. Newhouse Jr., chairman emeritus of Conde Nast which for decades has published some of the most iconic magazines in American journalism, died Sunday at the age of 89.

Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, who epitomizes the editors tapped by Newhouse who became as famous as the gilded titles that they led, called the newsman one of “the last of the great visionaries of the magazine business’’ in a tribute on VanityFair.com.

“In a career that spanned more than six decades, he placed the Newhouse family name firmly in the pantheon of American publishing, alongside those of Luce, Sulzberger, Graham, and Hearst,’’ Carter wrote.

Bob Sauerberg, President and CEO, of Condé Nast said in a statement that "today, we lost a giant. Si embodied creativity, curiosity and a commitment to excellence unlike any other, and he will forever be remembered as the man who built the most influential media empire in the world.''

In the course of his career, Newhouse turned Vanity Fair into a must read for all things worldly and chic, presided over the worldwide expansion of fashion bible Vogue, purchased The New Yorker, and birthed a collection of titles including Allure and Teen Vogue. He also purchased the publishing giant Random House,

Newhouse Jr. was born November 7, 1927 in New York City. His father, Samuel I. Newhouse, purchased the Conde Nast publishing company in 1959, and Newhouse Jr. began working with him two years later. In 1975, he became the business's chairman. Ultimately the company produced 128 magazines.

Newhouse is survived by his wife Victoria, his son Samuel, daughter Pamela and, brother Donald E. Newhouse, along with five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM