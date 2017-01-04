Sheriff Penzone on dealing with Arpaio's Tent City, Trump deportations

Paul Penzone. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

New Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone sat down with me for a one-on-one interview Wednesday before a private event at the Heard Museum for his supporters. Here are some excerpts:

On shutting down Tent City: Candidate Penzone told me in October on "Sunday Square Off" that there was no need for the symbol of Arpaio's reign. In our interview Wednesday, the new sheriff said a team would recommend to him by April what he should do.

"Is it necessary? Is it truly a truly a humane functional detention center?" he asked. But Penzone's opinion hasn't changed: "My instinct is it's probably not needed. But I'm not going to base (a decision) off instinct. I'm going to base it off the facts."

On carrying out any deportation orders from Donald Trump: The president-elect is expected to ramp up deportations, possibly including the "Dreamers" who were protected by President Obama executive actions.

Would Penzone go along?

"These can't be political decisions. These have to be decisions based on the laws I've been empowered to enforce."

"We're not going to violate any laws. We'll be responsible in doing so. But I don't want to be presumptuous until we know what it is we're going to be asked to do and how and why."

"Some of these directives will require staffing funding, other aspects, and I think the federal government, like ICE, should be responsible for those elements."

On removing Joe Arpaio's name from MCSO property: The former sheriff's name adorns countless pieces of MCSO property. On Wednesday, employees were painting over Arpaio's name on the doors of the 4th Avenue jail.

"You will not see my name in all the same places," Penzone said. "We're going to be very responsible where it's needed and why it's needed."

Penzone said his chief financial officer was working out the cost of removing Arpaio's name.

(© 2017 KPNX)