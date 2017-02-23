Share with realtors: Learning how to 'switch' could save your life

Arizona realtors can get training on self defense. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The National Association of Realtors surveyed about 3,000 professionals and found in 2016, 39 percent experienced a situation that made them fearful of their personal safety and 46 percent were women.

Julie Werhnyak is a former Tempe Police Officer and founder of Armis Self-Defense, offering specialized safety courses for realtors, specifically women.

RELATED: After multiple brutal murders, self-defense training still not required for real estate agents

"[Realtors] are actually put in very vulnerable positions in meeting strangers in homes," she said. "A lot of times when I teach these classes, I hear in these stories and learn more and more about what the realtors are dealing with."

Werhnyak uses the acronym "S.W.I.T.C.H" to help emphasize key safety procedures agents should always practice.

• Set good boundaries: Is someone invading your personal space? Speak up! Don't allow someone to make you feel uncomfortable and possibly open up an opportunity to violate you.

• Walk away: Never put your personal safety behind making a sale. Always be willing to walk away.

• Intuition: Trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right, pay attention and always get to safety.

• Take a look around: Perimeter checks around vacant homes should always be performed before entering. Do not enter a property if there appears to be signs of forced entry.

• Confidence: Stand tall and look someone in the eye. Predators sometimes gravitate toward those who appear to be weak.

• Have a plan: Map out exactly what you'll do in case of an emergency. It's better to plan for the worse than have the worse happen and not have a plan.

(© 2017 KPNX)