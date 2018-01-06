Seth Meyers on preparing for the Golden Globes

Seth Meyers during an interviewing talking about the Golden Globes. (Photo: NBC)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - Hollywood is gearing up for one of its biggest nights of the year. The Golden Globe Awards take place this Sunday.

Seth Meyers goes from "Late Night" in New York to hosting the awards show in front of a who's who of Hollywood.

Even as Hollywood honors its best, it is also mindful of recent headlines about predatory behavior.

"You want to address it, but you also want to remind people that despite all that awful stuff that happened, this was a great year for movies and television," said Meyers.

Either way, the Golden Globes will be a much talked about night.

The Golden Globe Awards air here Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with the red carpet pre-show starting at 7 p.m.

