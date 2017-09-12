Sen. McCain to continue work while receiving radiation and chemo therapy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Greenway stays undefeated with win over Thunderbird
-
Does Phoenix have what Amazon is looking for to build HQ2?
-
Nine dead, including gunman at Cowboys watch party in Plano
-
New thermal cameras capture 2 wrong-way drivers over weekend
-
Seniors running high school in Chandler
-
McCain says he'll return to work as scheduled
-
Federal Judge could toss out Joe Arpaio's case
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Can they do that to the Constitution?
-
Plane crashes into tree, flips into parking lot
More Stories
-
Son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme arrested,…Sep 12, 2017, 1:28 p.m.
-
'Phoenix, Amazona': Does the Valley have what Amazon…Sep 11, 2017, 7:17 p.m.
-
Sen. McCain to continue cancer treatment following…Sep 12, 2017, 9:56 a.m.