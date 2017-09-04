Scottsdale church sending volunteers to help with Harvey relief efforts

(Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Southern Baptists Disaster Relief sent a 19-volunteer team to Sugarland, Texas, just outside of Houston, to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“I have personal hurricane experience response and how devastating it can be," said volunteer Eugene Watts. "People need our help down there. We’re here to help and we’re going to go."

The team will be driving three mobile units equipped with kitchens, showers and a laundry with washers and dryers. They’ll be supporting volunteers and relief workers already working in the Houston area.

The volunteer team is also bringing 10,000 meals.

“This team will be there two weeks. We expect to have a site there for at least six months and we will rotate teams in and out,” said Patty Kirchner, the state feeding manager for Arizona Southern Baptists Disaster Relief.

A second team of volunteers will be heading to Texas later in the week.

“This is going to be an ongoing effort. It could be six months to a year working on relief efforts there,” said Arizona Southern Baptists Executive Director David Johnson.

For information on Arizona Southern Baptists and their volunteer efforts, visit the church's website.

