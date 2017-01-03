Scissors removed from man's stomach after 18 years

(Photo: Thinkstock)

A pair of scissors has been removed from the stomach of a Vietnamese man -- 18 years after they were left inside during an operation.

The scissors were six inches long.

The guy who had to "stomach" the cutting instrument for 18 years says after he had an operation he went to a clinic a couple days later saying his stomach hurt.

The doctor told him it was a stomach ache and he would be fine.

He says the pain went away, but then he started having stomach aches a few weeks ago.

The scissors were discovered during a checkup.

Copyright 2016 KPNX