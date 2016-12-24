School nurse saves boy's life

Carrie Stephenson, a nurse who works at West Bernis Middle School, helped take care of Isaiah Griffin when he became ill Friday at school. (Photo: Submitted)

Carrie Stephenson showed up to West Bemis Middle School last Friday not knowing she was about to take the toughest test anyone’s had there all year.

When called to a hallway to help seventh-grader Isaiah Griffin, Stephenson didn’t know he had a blood clot an inch from his brain stem. She didn’t know that he was having a stroke.

But his vomit didn’t look normal, he was swaying and his eyes rolled back in his head as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

“I honestly thought he was fixin’ to die,” Stephenson said Monday.

Her insistence that he be taken to the hospital and the West Bemis staff’s coordination to help Isaiah before EMS arrived kept that dark possibility from becoming reality.

Isaiah, who turns 14 on Friday, was awake and alert Monday afternoon as he recovered at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. The blood clot has been removed and, though Isaiah walks awkwardly and will need occupational and physical therapy, his outlook is good.

“This is going to be one of the best Christmases. Ms. Carrie has given me a gift,” Isaiah's mother, Deborah Griffin, said Monday. “It’s just the most precious gift she could have given me."

Stephenson is in her third year as a nurse for the Jackson-Madison County School System, and she had never dealt with a situation as serious as Isaiah’s last week.

Upon hearing that a student was sick, she figured he had a stomach virus like three other students had the previous day.

Isaiah was alert enough to provide his mother’s phone number, and when she got to school she planned on taking him home.

Griffin is grateful Stephenson vetoed that plan.

“Her thinking and everything she did for him saved his life, I tell you what,” Griffin said Monday, still emotional from the weekend. “We could’ve been planning a funeral, not planning a celebration.”

Instead, Stephenson asked one staffer to get the AED machine and told School Resource Officer Brandon Massey to call for an ambulance. While Isaiah sat against the wall, Stephenson checked his pulse and blood pressure, watched his eyes and facial expression and monitored his breathing pattern, all while making sure to catch him a few times when he started to fall.

She and his teacher, Leann Albert, kept talking to him so he wouldn’t fall asleep. Stephenson grabbed his cheeks and shook him saying “Isaiah, stay with me,” and even grabbed his cheeks at one point and told him it would be OK.

Stephenson’s mother, Betty Roe, is a nurse practitioner. A North Side High graduate, Stephenson leaned on her mother’s experience in making sure she kept her voice steady and calm so other school staffers would do the same.

“I treated Isaiah like he was my own child,” she said.

An ambulance took Isaiah to Jackson General, and then he was flown to Le Bonheur as his mother drove to meet him there. He was paralyzed on his left side.

“I was driving, crying and praying,” Griffin said. “It was the longest drive. I thought I would never get there.”

Isaiah had surgery to remove the blood clot and was told he had a 50/50 chance of survival, but Isaiah started to wake up over the weekend and is making good progress.

Several medical professionals have worked to keep Isaiah alive, but Griffin is particularly moved by the work Stephenson did to give her son a chance.

“Believe me, she deserves the praise, baby,” Griffin said.

Stephenson and several other medical and school staff were aware of Isaiah’s situation, and she and Massey stayed up late Friday night waiting to hear how he was doing.

At one point, Stephenson called Griffin to ask if she could pray with Griffin for her son to recover.

“I tell you, that was awesome,” Griffin said.

Stephenson and her mother visited Isaiah on Sunday and were pleased to see him alert. Stephenson asked Isaiah if he remembered her.

“You’re the lady that helped me,” he said. “You grabbed my cheeks and told me I was going to be OK.”

Stephenson said she doesn’t feel like she did much other than her job.

“To me it was just the grace of God showing through. God was all over that,” she said.

Said Griffin: “It was just God that put her there.”

Stephenson visits Denmark Elementary once a week but spends most of her time at West Bemis. But not every school has a full-time nurse.

Annette Wilson, coordinated school health administrator for JMCSS, said medical staffing levels across the district have improved. But budget limitations keep the public school system from being fully staffed with nurses, and Wilson hopes that will change in the next few years.

“When you’re a health care provider, you have to be prepared for those emergencies,” Wilson said. “Those skills definitely rose to the occasion. She knew exactly what needed to happen.”

Not everyone in a school building has that knowledge and training.

“Hopefully, this will bring awareness as to why they need a nurse in every building,” Stephenson said.

Wilson said West Tennessee Healthcare helps fund the school nursing program or the staff shortage would be even worse, but the topic was already due to be discussed next month and Wilson knows Isaiah’s story will come up.

A school nurse might spend the majority of time dealing with minor or routine issues, but Wilson noted there’s more to the job than putting on Band-Aids and taking temperatures.

“They’re also there in case there’s an emergency,” she said.

Stephenson was there Friday, so when she visited Isaiah on Sunday his mother couldn't hug her or praise her work enough. Stephenson was humble, simply noting it was her job.

Griffin believes it was more than that.

“Honey, it is a miracle!” she said Monday. “She is a lifesaver!”