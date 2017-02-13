Sargento recalls several cheeses over listeria scare

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby. (Photo: sargento.com)

Cheese retailer Sargento announced a recall of several of its products due to a potential listeria contamination.

Supplier Deutsch Kase Haus of Indiana notified Sargento of the problem with a specialty cheese it supplied to Sargento, the company said on its website.

The recalled retail products are:

• Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

• Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17”

The company also recalled the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

• Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

• Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

• Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17”

• Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

• Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento has a toll-free line for customer with questions: 1-800-CHEESES (1-800-243-3737).

