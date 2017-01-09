Safety first when traveling north to enjoy the snow

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Broken sleds at the Flagstaff Snow Park remind people of the importance of snow safety. (Photo - 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Have a plan when you head to Northern Arizona. It seems obvious, but during the winter, conditions in Flagstaff are much, much different than those in Phoenix.

People don't always take that into consideration when planning their trip.

"People not being prepared when they drive up to the north country, not having vehicles prepared for the icy road conditions and also the weather in our area. I recommend people check az511.gov, it's an ADOT website for road conditions," said Flagstaff DPS officer James Carne.

Also make sure to utilize the designated snow play and sledding areas up north.

If you don't, your trip could become very pricey.

"Really the main issue is people parking on the roadway. It creates traffic hazards for people going to and from work and also people coming to visit," said Carne. "If the area is properly marked that there is no parking, it can be a civil citation for violation of Arizona state statutes. There's also a state statute that says you can't park on the interstate."

So if you are planning a trip up north to enjoy a more traditional winter experience, make sure you do so responsibly.

If you don't have a plan and fail to comply with posted signs, your trip could be costly.

(© 2017 KPNX)