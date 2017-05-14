Reward offered to find man who punched teen, stole cell phone

Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are hoping you can catch this man, who they said, punched a teenager in the face and stole his cell phone from the Cirlce K at 19th and Peoria avenues on April 12, 2017. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are offering a reward to find the man who punched a teenager in the face and stole his cell phone.

The robbery happened outside of the Circle K at Peoria and 19th avenues on April 12, 2017.

Surveillance video shows the man inside the convenience store. He then walked outside, punched a 15-year-old young man in the face and stole his cell phone.

"You have a kid, a juvenile, who was punched in the face and assaulted and his phone was stolen," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, who's with Silent Witness. "If that was your kid, you would want justice. If this guy’s going to do this to a kid, who else is he going to do this to?"

That’s why Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to find the man. There's clear video of him and tattoos that cover his arms.

"When you’re talking about distinctive marks like tattoos, that’s the kind of stuff that really stands out and can help the investigators," Sgt. Rothschild said.

If you know who the man is, you’re asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward for up to $1,000.

