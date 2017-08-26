Reward offered to find 3 armed robbers

Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are offering up to $1,000 reward to find three men involved in two armed robberies. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are asking for the public's help to find three men involved in two armed robberies.

The first robbery happened at the Chevron at 43rd Avenue and Thomas on July 18, 2017. Just after midnight, the two men walked into the gas station and said they wanted to buy cigarettes. That's when police say one put his hand on a gun and the other demanded money from the cashier.



“He didn't just say to the clerk give me the money, he actually told the clerk I'm going to shoot you if you don't give me the money,” said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, who’s with Silent Witness.



He said the clerk opened the register and both men reached over the counter, grabbed the cash and took off.

Police hope somebody recognizes them, potentially by their hats – one had a marijuana leaf on it while the other had a Phoenix Suns logo on it. Silent Witness is now offering up to a $1,000 reward for information to find them.



Meanwhile, Silent Witness is also offering the reward to find the man who robbed the Cricket Wireless at 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on July 23, 2017.



The man walked in to the store and had a conversation with the clerk. Then he showed the clerk what looks like a handgun in his waistband and demanded money. He walked around the counter, grabbed cash from two drawers then took off.

If you recognize the men, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

