PHOENIX - Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are offering up to a $1,000 reward to find a gunman who robbed a Jack in the Box in Phoenix and potentially other businesses.

Security camera video shows the man, who's 25 to 35 years old, 6'2" and weighs about 280 pounds, walking into the restaurant at 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road on July 8, 2017. He pulls out what looks like a handgun, walks behind the counter, points the gun at a worker and demands money from the register.

"Anytime you act like you have a gun or display a gun, you're elevating the seriousness and the danger of that crime," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, who's with Silent Witness.

Once the man got the money, he walked out of the restaurant. At no time did the man appear to be in a hurry or hide his face.

Investigators believe the man may be behind other robberies in Glendale and Chandler, as well.

If you recognize the armed robber, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

