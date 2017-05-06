Reward offered for information about armed robbery

Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are hoping you can help catch this man who robbed the Cirlce K on 7th Avenue and Baseline on April 2, 2017. (Photo: Silent Witness)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police and Silent Witness are hoping you can help catch the robber who appeared to have a gun under his sweatshirt and forced a clerk to open a cash register.

The robbery happened at the Circle K on 7th Avenue and Baseline on Sunday, April 2nd.

It started when a man in a jeans, a blue sweatshirt and blue bandana walked into the convenience store. He immediately demanded money, then made the clerk go behind the counter and open the register.

What is especially scary about the robbery, according to Silent Witness, is that it appears the man had a gun under his sweatshirt.

Once the clerk opened the register, the robber took matters into his own hands and pulled out the cash. He even pulled out the drawer to make sure he wasn't missing anything underneath. The entire time, he kept nervously looking at the clerk.

Once the robber stole what he wanted, he took off in an SUV. But not before he was caught on the security cameras.

If you know who the robber is, Phoenix Police and Silent Witness would like to year from you at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

