Refugee family in danger of losing home

PHOENIX - Poe Glay was on his way home from work in the early morning hours of December 6th when he was involved in a collision at 51st and Peoria Avenues, that took his life.

Glendale Police believe the other driver may have been intoxicated.

Glay was a husband and father of five children -- the youngest is 8 months old. He is a refugee originally from Burma, setting in Thailand, who had hopes of building a successful life for his family in Arizona.

He was the sole provider and the home he worked hard to buy may be taken from the family.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist the family, aiming to pay off the rest of the mortgage.

