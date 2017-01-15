KPNX
Close

Refugee family in danger of losing home

Charly Edsitty, KPNX 1:41 PM. MST January 15, 2017

PHOENIX - Poe Glay was on his way home from work in the early morning hours of December 6th when he was involved in a collision at 51st and Peoria Avenues, that took his life.

Glendale Police believe the other driver may have been intoxicated. 

Glay was a husband and father of five children -- the youngest is 8 months old. He is a refugee originally from Burma, setting in Thailand, who had hopes of building a successful life for his family in Arizona. 

He was the sole provider and the home he worked hard to buy may be taken from the family. 

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist the family, aiming to pay off the rest of the mortgage. 

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories