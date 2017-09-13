KPNX
Close

Red Cross offers financial assistance for Hurricane Harvey victims

Red Cross offers new program to aid in Hurricane Harvey victims with funds to help survivors start their recovery.

Anayelie Ruiz, KRIS (NBC) , KPNX 3:41 PM. MST September 13, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTIE, TX - A new Red Cross program will help provide cash resources to hurricane victims as they work to get back on their feet.

Each household severely affected by Harvey will be eligible for $400 in Red Cross aid.

They will have to go through an application process and be approved. Evacuees staying at shelters will be given priority.

So far, The Red Cross has provided $45 million to more than 100,000 families.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2xkwDko

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories