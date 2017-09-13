Red Cross offers financial assistance for Hurricane Harvey victims

Hurrican Harvey survivors at a Red Cross shelter in Texas. (Photo: KRIS)

CORPUS CHRISTIE, TX - A new Red Cross program will help provide cash resources to hurricane victims as they work to get back on their feet.

Each household severely affected by Harvey will be eligible for $400 in Red Cross aid.

They will have to go through an application process and be approved. Evacuees staying at shelters will be given priority.

So far, The Red Cross has provided $45 million to more than 100,000 families.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2xkwDko

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM