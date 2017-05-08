Red Cross closes Mulberry Fire evacuation shelter

Smoke from a brush fire burning southeast of Vail (Photo: KVOA)

TUCSON - The evacuation shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds for those displaced by the Mulberry Fire has been shut down due to lack of use.

However, the Red Cross is still available to assist those in need.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 1,750 acres had burned, but the fire was 65-percent contained, according to officials. The fire was human-caused.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire destroyed four structures, at least one of which was a home, over the weekend.

The fire started approximately 8 miles Southeast of Vail on Saturday afternoon.

About 100 firefighters will remain on hand to perform mop up duties while officials are expected to downgrade the fire later Monday afternoon.

No injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported.

Those seeking assistance due to the Mulberry Fire may contact the American Red Cross at (520) 318-6740 Ext. 1.

