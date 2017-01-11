Prop 414 sparking debate in Northern Arizona

Flagstaff's new minimum wage law has sparked debate. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff's new minimum wage law has sparked debate in Northern Arizona.

"Our funding is not keeping up with the cost of providing services," said Armando Bernasconi the President and CEO of Quality Connections.

Quality Connections is a non-profit in Flagstaff that aims to end unemployment for Flagstaff's disabled population.

Bernasconi is concerned that Prop 414, Flagstaff's new minimum wage law, will prevent his non-profit from accomplishing its goals.

"It's a huge affect on not just our residential and day programs but more so, or equally, it's affecting our ability to place people with disabilities out in the community," said Bernasconi.

Flagstaff councilman Jim McCarthy, who supported Prop 414, understands the strain it puts on non-profits.

"A lot of them are supported by the state legislature. And I don't know if the legislature is going to make up the difference," said McCarthy.

Not all local businesses are opposed to the new minimum wage law though.

Firecreek Coffee in Flagstaff supports a higher minimum wage.

“The living wages here in Flagstaff are really unsustainable .. Rent keeps increasing .. Just the overall living wages here it's just really hard to make ends meet. So I think that an increase in minimum wage is really important," said barista Jessica Gastelun.

So what's next for Prop 414?

“The chamber of commerce and their friends have come up with another initiative that would basically gut the ones the Flagstaff voters approved," said Councilman McCarthy. “The next step is if they get their signatures, and if they're valid it will go to city council. Then city council will put it on the ballot.”

