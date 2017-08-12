Prisoners use Facebook Live despite being reprimanded

Screen grab taken from inmates Facebook Live post at Evans Correctional Institution in South Carolina. (Photo: WIS)

The South Carolina Department of Corrections is investigating after a prison inmate repeatedly used a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook while flashing a knife.

Jose Ariel Rivera is in Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville, serving a 10-year sentence for a 2014 burglary conviction.

The 31-year-old Rivera appears to still have time to update his social media pages, even going on Facebook Live on August 4th with a fellow inmate brandishing a knife in a 3 1/2-minute video.

"Check it out," Rivera said. "You see this [expletive]? This how we do it in here. All day long."

Rivera walks up and down the halls of the facility seemingly without consequence. There do not appear to be any corrections officers near him.

The inmate also appears to be communicating with several of his Facebook friends -- one of whom he refers to as his "baby momma."

"Baby momma is tripping," Rivera said. "But she watching, though. And she loving me, though. She can talk all that [expletive] she want, but [expletive] real in here. They love me in here. You hear me? Big knives and all."

