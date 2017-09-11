Potato Lasagne

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds (about 6-7 medium sized) Yukon Gold Potatoes, sliced 1/4 inch

1 large red pepper, sliced in strips

1 Sweet yellow onion, sliced in strips

1 package (approx. 10-12 oz) fresh spinach

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

1 16 oz. container fresh WHOLE MILK ricotta

1 egg

2 cups shredded or fresh mozzarella

1 cup fresh grated parmesan cheese

1 jar meat or marinara pasta sauce (I used RAO'S Tomato Basil)

Salt and Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Spread olive oil over baking sheet. Arrange potato.

slices on baking sheet. Sprinkle with small amount of salt and pepper.

Bake for about 20 minutes or until potatoes begin to soften.

Set aside. Using the same pan, cook onion, red pepper and spinach to soften, about 10 minutes. Stir occasionally. Set aside.

Assemble potato lasagna. In an approximately 9 x 11 casserole dish, spread about 2-3 tablespoons of pasta sauce on bottom. Line first layer of potatoes on top of sauce. Spread the vegetable mixture (red pepper, onion and spinach) over potatoes. Mix together ricotta and egg until well combined. Spoon half of the mixture over the vegetables. Spread more sauce over vegetables. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella. Repeat layers. Top with cup of fresh grated parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes.

