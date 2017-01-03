Would a border tax be a positive for Arizona?

Fence lining the Arizona Mexico border. (Photo: 12 news)

PHOENIX - Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to threaten another major American car dealer against moving jobs to Mexico.

It wasn't the first time the president-elect had tried to Twitter-shame a company into bringing jobs back to the United States, but experts say a trade war with Mexico could cause serious consequences in Arizona.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

Trump has spoken repeatedly about a border wall to keep undocumented immigrants out of the U.S., but now he's talking more about a border tax aimed at keeping jobs in.

"You don't want to come out on the wrong end of a Donald Trump tweet," company growth expert Doug Bruhnke said.

Bruhnke is the CEO and founder of Growth Nation, which aims to help companies grow nationally and globally.

His outlook on a possible border tax isn't a positive one for the Grand Canyon State.

"Sadly to say, every scenario in this conversation works out to lost jobs for Arizona," Bruhnke said.

Lucid Motors plans to build its first electric car in Arizona with parts made in Sonora, Mexico.

Gov. Doug Ducey said last month he didn't believe Trump would have a problem with the parts arrangement.

"Last I heard, Brahm, Donald Trump was in favor of American jobs," he told 12 News' Brahm Resnik.

Arizona's largest trading partner is Mexico, meaning a border tax could increase the price of all kinds of products.

"I think there would be a number of unintended consequences," said James Ahlers, who represents cities that do business in Mexico.

Ahlers said Trump voters' anger over lost jobs is real, but denied that a border tax is the answer.

"You can't discount that, but you also don't want to cut off your nose to spite your face," Ahlers said.

General Motors later told Trump that few of the Chevy Cruze cars made in Mexico were sold in the U.S. but Ford's CEO announced later in the day he would expand a Michigan plant rather than build one in Mexico.

