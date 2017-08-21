What can you bring inside President Trump's Phoenix rally?

Donald Trump spoke at a presidential campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center Aug. 31, 2016. (Photo: Jeffrey Blackburn/12 News)

PHOENIX - 12 News has confirmed the room rented by President Donald Trump's campaign for Tuesday night's rally can hold as man as 19,000 people and local law enforcement agencies are expected to be out in full force.

Those with a ticket to attend the Tuesday night rally are being asked by organizers and security to pay close attention to the list of items that are not allowed inside.

According to the convention center's website, here is what to leave at home:

-Aerosols

-Ammunition

-Animals other than service/guide animals

-Backpacks

-Bags and signs

-Bicycles

-Balloons

-Coolers

-Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

-Explosives

-Firearms

-Glass, thermal, or metal containers

-Laser pointers

-Mace/pepper spray

-Packages

-Selfie Sticks

-Structures

-Supports for signs and placards

-Toy guns

-Weapons of any kind

-Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

The doors to the venue will open at 4 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m.

