Trump's NAFTA termination comment falls flat in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - President Donald Trump's comments at a Phoenix rally that he will probably end up terminating the North American Free Trade Agreement brought cheers from the crowd but groans from the state's top business group.

Trump said at Tuesday's campaign-style rally that he believes Mexico and Canada are coming out ahead on the trade agreement.

Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Glenn Hamer almost immediately posted a video calling any termination a "terrible mistake." Hamer is in Mexico on a trade mission with a bipartisan delegation of about two dozen state lawmakers.

Hamer said Trump can't meet his 3 percent economic growth goal if he pulls out of NAFTA.

Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain have called for modernizing an agreement they say has brought huge benefits for Arizonans.

