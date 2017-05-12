Trump's comment on Comey raises criminal questions

President Trump may have created more trouble for himself with a comment about James Comey during Thursday's interview with Lester Holt.
Here's what Trump said about why he fired the FBI director:
"When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story."
Some legal analysts say the comment amounted a confession to obstruction of justice -- firing Comey to shut down the investigation of alleged Russian ties to his campaign.
RELATED: McCain 'disappointed' by Trump's firing of Comey
Legal and political analyst James Goodnow argues both sides of the case and end up at the same place -- possible impeachment.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs