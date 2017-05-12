Trump's comment on Comey raises criminal questions

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump may have created more trouble for himself with a comment about James Comey during Thursday's interview with Lester Holt.

Here's what Trump said about why he fired the FBI director:

"When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story."

Some legal analysts say the comment amounted a confession to obstruction of justice -- firing Comey to shut down the investigation of alleged Russian ties to his campaign.

RELATED: McCain 'disappointed' by Trump's firing of Comey

Legal and political analyst James Goodnow argues both sides of the case and end up at the same place -- possible impeachment.

© 2017 KPNX-TV