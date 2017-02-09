Top 3 questions about Mesa woman's deportation

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 36, looks through the window of an ICE van after being ordered deported in Phoenix, Feb. 8, 2017. Her son Angel, 16, is seen in the reflection as he looks at her. (Photo: Carlos Chavez/12 News)

Here are answers to three questions we've been getting about Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, the 35-year-old Mesa mother of two who was deported to Mexico on Thursday.

Garcia was brought to the U.S. at the age of 14. She's married with two children -- 16-year-old Angel and 14-year-old Jacqueline -- both born in the U.S.

The No. 1 question on social media is about Garcia's conviction for identity theft:

Identity theft conviction

In December 2008, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's workplace raids swept up Garcia and several other employees at the Golfland Sunsplash amusement parks.

The Arpaio raids hit businesses employing undocumented immigrants, under Arizona's employer sanctions law (few employers were ever sanctioned).

Investigators had received an emailed tip about forged identity documents used by employees.

Court documents show Garcia used a social security number that didn't belong to her, though the complaint doesn't say whom it belonged to. Garcia's family members and her attorney say she made up the number.

Garcia also used an alien registration number -- identification for permanent legal residents -- that belonged to a 55-year-old man.

No evidence was presented that individuals were harmed by the use of the Social Security number or alien registration number.

Garcia avoided trial by pleading guilty to a felony charge of criminal impersonation. She was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered not to remain in the U.S. if she was voluntarily deported.

First deportation order

Garcia's first deportation order came in July 2013. Federal privacy laws bar the disclosure of detailed information on immigration cases.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement gave this account:

"Garcia's immigration case underwent review at multiple levels of the immigration court system, including the Board of Immigration Appeals, and the judges held she did not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S."

Garcia's attorney, Ray Ybarra Maldonado, acknowledged she didn't leave, but said she signed an ICE document that she was aware she could be deported at any time.

Garcia continued with required annual check-ins at ICE headquarters, as the Obama Administration shifted its priorities for deportations.

Deportation to Mexico

Garcia's annual check-in at Phoenix's ICE headquarters on Wednesday came exactly two weeks after President Donald Trump vastly expanded deportation priorities, to include people like her.

His executive order targeted Garcia in two ways: She was an undocumented immigrant who had a criminal conviction and she had a pending deportation order.

ICE issued a statement Thursday on Garcia's deportation that cited those two issues without mentioning Trump's order:

"ICE will continue to focus on identifying and removing individuals with felony convictions who have final orders of removal issued by the nation's immigration courts."

