What's behind ASU's transformation over last 15 years

‘Sunday Square Off’ host Brahm Resnik and Arizona State University President Michael Crow chat outside one of ASU’s research buildings on the Tempe campus. (Photo: 12 News)

This weekend's "Sunday Square Off" is devoted to what might be one of Arizona's more important stories over the last 15 years: the astonishing transformation of Arizona State University under the school's president, Michael Crow.

If you haven't been following the ASU story, it's not the nation's top party school anymore - it hasn't even cracked the top 20 list in six years.

But ASU is climbing rapidly on lists of the largest research universities in the country.

The school's student body is larger - and more diverse - than ever: ASU is educating 103,000 students this fall.

And university president Michael Crow is making lists - of possible candidates to be the next president of Harvard University.

Crow and I spent a recent morning together, chatting in his office and at an ASU research lab.

In a wide-ranging conversation, we discussed whether ASU is becoming the Amazon.com of education; what's behind the school's research boom and one researcher's "cancer moonshot"; how President Donald Trump affects ASU and higher ed; and whether Crow wants that Harvard job.

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sunday on 12 News, after "Meet the Press."

© 2017 KPNX-TV