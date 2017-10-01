NFL protests discussed with former player, military member

Sunday Square Off (Photo: 12 News)

On this week's Sunday Square Off, we have reactions from fans to the NFL players protests during the national anthem. We ask what needs to be done to make sure our kids get the education they deserve? And, Paul Penzone answers activists in court about Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's racial profiling after ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's case.

NFL Protests: Last weekend we saw a large number of players protesting before NFL games. In some cases entire teams chose to remain in the locker room rather than come onto the field and stand for the national anthem. Other players chose to sit or take a knee during the anthem. All of this came after President Donald Trump openly challenged owners to fire or cut players who refuse to stand for the national anthem. On Sunday Square Off we talk to a former NFL Player, a retired member of our military and a sports and marketing expert.

Teacher Shortfall: With the school year already in full swing, it might surprise you to know Arizona has more than 1,300 unfilled teacher positions right now. A new survey of 135 Arizona school districts and charter schools shows the number of teachers leaving the profession is concerning. In fact more than 500 have quit this school year. Why is the question, but the problem is there are no quick solutions. We discuss the issue with a school human resources director and a school principal.

MCSO Racial Profiling: MCSO has been under new leadership for most of the year but is the racial profiling issue that plagued the department under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio still a problem? Current sheriff Paul Penzone was in court this week to address the topic and answer questions about what he is doing to change a culture many say runs deep. In fact attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union say racial profiling is still taking place within the department. We talk with the legal director from the ACLU and a Hispanic activist to understand if they are seeing progress at MCSO.

“Sunday Square Off” airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after “Meet the Press.”

