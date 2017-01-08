Ducey's dreams for 2017 face hard realities

Gov. Doug Ducey's plans for the new year could run into the hard reality of the state budget and the unknowable plans of a President Donald Trump.

Ducey delivers his third "State of the State" speech at 2 p.m. Monday to a joint session of the House and Senate. He'll lay out where he wants to take the state during the coming year.

The "Sunday Square Off" roundtable this weekend discusses what Ducey might do with the estimated $25 million to $40 million surplus he has to play with and how he might react to a repeal of Obamacare by the new Republican administration in Washington, D.C.

The only hint the governor has given about his State of the State speech Monday is that teachers could see pay raises next year. There is speculation Ducey could use the speech to expand school vouchers in Arizona, by making state aid for schools "portable" -- the money would go where the student goes.

The backdrop for the speech and this legislative session is Ducey's likely run for re-election in 2018. He'll be setting the table for re-election with the policy and spending priorities he sets.

On the roundtable: Mary Jo Pitzl, Capitol reporter for the Arizona Republic; Matthew Benson of Veridus Consulting, a former spokesman for Gov. Jan Brewer; and Chad Campbell, former Democratic House minority leader and now senior vice president at the consulting firm Strategies 360.

Also on "Square Off," we get details on the "People's State of the State" speech on Monday at the Capitol, from Allie Bones, CEO of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, and Viridiana Hernandez, executive director of the Center for Neighborhood Leadership.

