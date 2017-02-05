Republican State Sen. Debbie Lesko proposes eliminating $211 in desegregation funding for Arzona schools

Arizona parents are demanding a universal voucher program that lets them spend tax dollars at private or parochial schools, according to a Republican state senator sponsoring a bill to do that.

But a poll last fall shows Arizona voters, across party lines, disapprove of expanding the so-called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.

State Sen. Debbie Lesko of Peoria is my newsmaker guest this weekend on "Sunday Square Off."

We discuss her SB 1431, which would make all Arizona students eligible for ESAs by the 2020-'21 school year. The bill is scheduled to be heard by the Senate Education Committee at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Also on "Square Off," we discuss:

-Why Republicans want to strip "desegregation funding" from 18 Arizona school districts and why Gov. Doug Ducey's plan for new university funding faces resistance in the Legislature. Joining me are Matt Benson of Veridus Consulting; Ben Giles, Capitol reporter for the Arizona Capitol Times; and Democratic State Rep. Reginald Bolding of Phoenix.

What the fight over 'desegregation funding is all about:

Governor's plan for university funding faces challenges:



-How a new bill backed by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HB 2404, could make it virtually impossible for citizen initiatives to get on the ballot. The bill is a reaction to Arizona voters' support for boosting the minimum wage last November. I'm joined by Jim Small, executive director of the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting.

Arizona citizen initiatives face threat from new bill:

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after "Meet the Press."

