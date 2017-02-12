John Kavanagh holds up a newspaper with the photo fo a Mesa woman who was deported. (Photo: 12 News)

President Donald Trump's deportation of a Mesa mother last week is firing up the immigration debate in Arizona.

Two frequent combatants -- Republican State Sen. John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills and Democratic Maricopa County Supervisor (and former state legislator) Steve Gallardo -- join me on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off."

The debate got testy, as Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos' deportation to Mexico revived the intense battles over illegal immigration that have dominated the state for the last 15 years.

We discuss the Arizona laws that led to Garcia's deportation; why she was deported last week; and what the future looks like if Trump's Department of Homeland Security ramps up deportations.

Also on "Square Off," we take a look back at the top education stories of the last week: the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos; Gov. Doug Ducey's fuzziness on new teacher raises; and a top business leader's swipe at the teachers' union, labeling them "crybabies" for pushing for raises.

Joining us are Karen Treon, a parent active with AZ Schools Now, and Aaron Hale, co-founder of Legacy Traditional Schools, the state's largest chain of charter schools.

"Sunday Square Off" airs at 8 a.m. Sundays on 12 News, after "Meet The Press."

How will President Trump’s expanded deportations affect Arizona?

Gov. Doug Ducey accuses a talk-radio host of “misrepresenting” the 0.4 percent per year raise for teachers in his budget.

Will a few bucks more a week make a difference in retaining and recruiting new teachers?

Now that Betsy DeVos has been confirmed as education secretary, we ask public school and charter school advocates how she would affect Arizona schools.

