Arizona Dreamers not sure they can stay but have nowhere to go

President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months has created a world of uncertainty for almost 30,000 undocumented immigrants in Arizona.

On this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," we hear from two DACA recipients who say they can’t return to the country they left as children, and they’re not sure the president will let them stay in the U.S. beyond six months if Congress doesn’t make DACA permanent.

My guests are Korina Iribe-Romo, a mother, Arizona State University graduate student and advocacy director at Undocumented Students for Education Equity at ASU, and Karina Ruiz, an ASU biochemistry graduate and president of the Arizona Dream Act Coalition.

Also on “Square Off”:

• Can President Trump and Congress agree on a new DREAM Act to protect DACA recipients? Nothing has passed in the 16 years since the first version of the DREAM Act was introduced.

What’s different this time? We’ll hear from guests Roy Herrera, an attorney, a former federal prosecutor and a former congressional Hill aide; and Constantin Querard, a Republican political consultant at the state and federal levels.

• We look ahead at what could be a historic week in Arizona: Planning for the first Constitutional Convention in at least 150 years gets started at the state Capitol. Delegates from at least 15 states are expected.

I ask Republican State Rep. Kelly Townsend, chair of the planning committee, what prevents the convention planners from blowing up the U.S. Constitution?

Note: This weekend’s “Square Off” was taped before Hurricane Irma preempted the show Sunday morning.

Trump creates world of uncertainty for Arizona Dreamers

DACA recipients say they can’t return to the country they left as children, and they’re not sure President Trump will let them stay in the U.S. beyond next March.

Congress that’s never passed DREAM Act is on the spot

In our Left/Right debate, can Congress pass a DREAM Act after failing to approve several versions over the last 16 years?

Will Arizona Republicans pay price if DACA dies?

If Congress fails to pass DACA, will Arizona Republicans face problems in the 2018 mid-term elections?

Can they do that to the Constitution?

Elected officials from around the country meet this week at Arizona’s Capitol to take the first steps toward amending the U.S. Constitution. But there are fears they could tear up our founding document.

