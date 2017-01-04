Sheriff Penzone to have 2 swearing-in ceremonies

Paul Penzone. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

PHOENIX - There is a new sheriff in town and he will be sworn in twice on Wednesday.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will first take an oath at 9:30 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors auditorium in downtown Phoenix.

The ceremony will be for all incoming and continuing Maricopa County elected officials. It is open to the public. Keep in mind space is limited.

The event will also be livestreamed on 12News.com and maricopa.gov/bos.

A second oath-of-office ceremony is happening at 5 p.m. at the Steele Auditorium in the Heard Museum. There are no more tickets available for this event.

12 News will also livestream and have full coverage of both ceremonies.

(© 2017 KPNX)