Sen. John McCain to return to work as Congress starts new legislative session

Arizona Sen. John McCain said Wednesday he will return to work when Congress begins a new legislative session next week, according to a release.
McCain "looks forward to continuing his work for the people of Arizona and the nation," the release read.
The Republican senator, who just celebrated his 81st birthday, has been in Arizona since shortly after casting a deciding 'no' vote on the Senate's attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Thank you for all the birthday messages! It's been wonderful celebrating with family in #Arizona doing the things we love most. pic.twitter.com/QLe4f2tROR— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 29, 2017
During his time in Arizona, McCain completed his first round of radiation and chemotherapy treatment in mid-August.
McCain has also been active on social media, posting of pictures of himself hiking with family and friends. He was visited by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Joe Lieberman, a former senator.
Having a great weekend in Cornville #Arizona with @JoeLieberman @MeghanMcCain & @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/1qmLM4bhMK— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 19, 2017
In July, McCain announced he had been diagnosed with a brain cancer called glioblastoma and had a tumor removed.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs