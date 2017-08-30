Sen. John McCain to return to work as Congress starts new legislative session

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrives for work on Capitol Hill hours after voting NO on the GOP 'Skinny Repeal' health care bill, on July 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Arizona Sen. John McCain said Wednesday he will return to work when Congress begins a new legislative session next week, according to a release.

McCain "looks forward to continuing his work for the people of Arizona and the nation," the release read.

The Republican senator, who just celebrated his 81st birthday, has been in Arizona since shortly after casting a deciding 'no' vote on the Senate's attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Thank you for all the birthday messages! It's been wonderful celebrating with family in #Arizona doing the things we love most. pic.twitter.com/QLe4f2tROR — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 29, 2017

During his time in Arizona, McCain completed his first round of radiation and chemotherapy treatment in mid-August.

McCain has also been active on social media, posting of pictures of himself hiking with family and friends. He was visited by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Joe Lieberman, a former senator.

In July, McCain announced he had been diagnosed with a brain cancer called glioblastoma and had a tumor removed.

