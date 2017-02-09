Secretary of Homeland Security Kelly to visit Arizona border

Gen. John Kelly, USMC (Ret.), testifies at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of Homeland Security Jan. 10, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images)

Team 12's Vanessa Ruiz will be at the border with live coverage of the visit starting at 4 p.m.

PHOENIX - The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday night that its secretary, John Kelly, will visit Arizona Thursday.

He's scheduled to meet with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and local and state law enforcement officials at a Nogales Border Patrol station in the afternoon.

Ducey tweeted Wednesday night, "Honored to welcome Secretary Kelly to #AZ, especially on such an important issue."

Kelly will then head to San Ysidro, California Friday as a continuation of his visit to the Southwest border.

When Kelly visited Texas last week, he told officials, "A lot of people in Washington have opinions on this matter. The only opinion in my mind view that counts right now are those that work along the border whether Texas public safety or DHS. That's why I'm here."

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, was confirmed by the Senate for the position Jan. 20.

