School-voucher foes delivering petitions for statewide vote

The Save Our Schools organization says they have collected more than 75,000 signatures needed to stop Gov. Doug Ducey's expansion of private school vouchers.

Opponents of Arizona's school-voucher expansion are delivering more than 100,000 petition signatures to the Secretary of State's office Tuesday, the first big step toward forcing a statewide vote next year to overturn the law.

Once the petitions are filed, the law will be put on hold while the signatures are certified by the secretary of state's and county recorders' offices. That should take about 40 days.

Legal challenges to the signatures are also expected.

It's also possible that the Republican supporters of the voucher expansion, passed during the legislative session last spring, could repeal the law next year, to avert a potential defeat at the ballot box in November 2018.

Back in 2014, Republicans repealed a controversial elections law passed the year before, after opponents got enough signatures to put it to a statewide referendum.

The grass-roots group Save Our Schools relied on volunteers statewide to gather the 100,000 signatures in just three months. A total of about 75,000 signatures were required.

Elections experts say a cushion of about 30 percent is a rule of thumb, given that thousands of signatures are typically ruled invalid.

The school-voucher expansion would allow all Arizona families to use state tax dollars to pay for a child's education at private or religious schools. The law would allow 5,500 new students per year to join the program, with a cap of 30,000 by 2022.

SOS and other opponents argue the state is taking money away from underfunded public schools to help wealthier families give their children a private-school education.

