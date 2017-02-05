President Trump slams judge over travel ban

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New bill would require passengers to have I.D.
-
Teachers' union called 'crybabies'
-
Eat at your own risk: the dirty list
-
Doomsday Clock ticking down
-
Fatal motorcycle crash on Cave Creek Road
-
Teens in jeopardy: Dangerous trends
-
FWISD Coking death
-
Arizona's most wanted: hunt for Jason Derek Brown
-
Peeping toms high-tech with covert cameras
-
Arizona lake hit highest levels in years
More Stories
-
Appeals court denies Trump request to immediately…Feb. 5, 2017, 7:48 a.m.
-
Larry Fitzgerald co-winner of the Walter Payton Man…Feb. 4, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
-
Car passengers would have to carry ID under new billFeb. 4, 2017, 7:44 p.m.