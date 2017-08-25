President Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio for criminal contempt

Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prior to a rally on January 26, 2016 in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Photo: Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has granted a presidential pardon to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to a release sent to news organizations late Friday afternoon.

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court earlier this summer in a case related to racial profiling.

A judge determined that Arpaio had intentionally ignored another federal judge's order to have the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office stop arresting undocumented immigrants without any evidence of breaking state law.

Arpaio was a big supporter of Trump during the 2016 campaign and one of the original "birthers" who questioned President Barack Obama's citizenship, an idea Trump championed several years before his presidential run.

BREAKING: President Donald Trump grants a presidential pardon to former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio pic.twitter.com/LFKAzRNS7O — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

The release reads:

"Today, President Donald J. Trump granted a Presidential pardon to Joe Arpaio, former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona. Arpaio's life and career, which began at the age of 18 when he enlisted in the military after the outbreak of the Korean War, exemplify selfless public service. After serving in the Army, Arpaio became a police officer in Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas, NV and later served as a Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), formerly the Bureau of Narcotics. After 25 years of admirable service, Arpaio went on to lead the DEA's branch in Arizona.

In 1992, the problems facing his community pulled Arpaio out of retirement to return to law enforcement. He ran and won a campaign to become Sheriff of Maricopa County. Throughout his time as a Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life's work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration. Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is (a) worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon.

Trump hinted at a pardon for Arpaio in his Tuesday campaign rally in Phoenix, saying: "I will make a prediction. He is going to be just fine, OK?"

Current Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, who defeated Arpaio in the November election, released the following statement:

"The Court made its decision, the President made his, but the people had the final say in November. We are dedicated to earning trust and confidence from the community while ensuring the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office delivers exceptional law enforcement services."

Latino community groups are preparing for a 7 p.m. press conference in response to the pardon.

