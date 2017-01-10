KPNX
Close

President Obama's 7 most Arizona moments

Brahm Resnik, KPNX 1:14 PM. MST January 10, 2017

Arizona and the rest of the country will soon be saying goodbye to Barack Obama, the nation's first African-American president.

The president was a two-time election loser in Arizona, but he is connected to this state in so many unforgettable ways.

Here are President Obama's seven most Arizona moments:

7. Defended by McCain: In October 2008, Republican presidential nominee straight-talker John McCain was booed for telling a crowd of supporters Obama wasn't 'an Arab.' Possibly the first and last time a Republican defended him. 

6. Not good enough for ASU: ASU wouldn't confer an honorary degree on the first African-American president (and Harvard-educated lawyer and recent Nobel Peace prize winner) when he spoke at convocation May 15, 2009

The immigration president: To some in this border state, he was the deporter in chief, to others he was the open-borders president.

4. Driving by our vets: Who can forget the viral image of the presidential limousine driving by scandal-stricken Phoenix VA Hospital on the way to a speech at Central High School. Obama was pilloried for failing to stop.

 

3. Where birthers were born: The questions about Obama's birthplace were first raised in Arizona and have not gone away.

 

2. Consoler in chief: Obama spoke at more memorials after mass shootings than any other president. He was there in Tucson just days after Gabby Giffords was shot -- her life hanging in the balance. He also visited Gabby in the hospital.

1. The finger wag: It was seen 'round the world.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories