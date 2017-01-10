President Obama's 7 most Arizona moments

President Barack Obama. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Arizona and the rest of the country will soon be saying goodbye to Barack Obama, the nation's first African-American president.

The president was a two-time election loser in Arizona, but he is connected to this state in so many unforgettable ways.

Here are President Obama's seven most Arizona moments:

7. Defended by McCain: In October 2008, Republican presidential nominee straight-talker John McCain was booed for telling a crowd of supporters Obama wasn't 'an Arab.' Possibly the first and last time a Republican defended him.

6. Not good enough for ASU: ASU wouldn't confer an honorary degree on the first African-American president (and Harvard-educated lawyer and recent Nobel Peace prize winner) when he spoke at convocation May 15, 2009.

5 The immigration president: To some in this border state, he was the deporter in chief, to others he was the open-borders president.

4. Driving by our vets: Who can forget the viral image of the presidential limousine driving by scandal-stricken Phoenix VA Hospital on the way to a speech at Central High School. Obama was pilloried for failing to stop.

The president's limo drives past the Phoenix VA as veterans watch. He did not stop or mention the VA today. @12News pic.twitter.com/A1WNVOiPs9 — William Pitts (@william_pitts) January 8, 2015

3. Where birthers were born: The questions about Obama's birthplace were first raised in Arizona and have not gone away.

2. Consoler in chief: Obama spoke at more memorials after mass shootings than any other president. He was there in Tucson just days after Gabby Giffords was shot -- her life hanging in the balance. He also visited Gabby in the hospital.

1. The finger wag: It was seen 'round the world.

Button showing an exchange between Arizona's Governor Jan Brewer and US President Obama. 2012 (Photo: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

