'Pleased to vote for her': Flake, McCain vote in favor of Betsy DeVos

Sen. John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake in Washington, DC. Nov. 4, 2015 (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In a historic vote, that came down to Vice President Mike Pence, Betsy DeVos was confirmed by the Senate as the nation's eleventh education secretary.

Among the "yes" votes were both Arizona senators, John McCain and Jeff Flake.

Sen. Flake said he is looking forward to working with DeVos to "roll back the federal government’s reach into education."

He issued a statement Tuesday:

“Betsy DeVos has been an advocate for school choice and believes that every child should have the opportunity to receive a quality education, regardless of their zip code. I was pleased to vote for her confirmation as Secretary of Education, and I look forward to working with her to roll back the federal government’s reach into education and allow states and localities to determine what’s best for their students.”

McCain and Flake voted in favor of confirming all of Trump's cabinet and administration nominees.

(© 2017 KPNX)